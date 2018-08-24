Kelli Ward stumps one last time before election

Kelli Ward, candidate for U.S. Senate, arrives at Martin Swanty Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Kingman Friday on her tour bus prior to Tuesday's primary election. She was met by dozens of supporters and gave a short speech about cutting federal spending, "draining the swamp" and taking AZ to DC, rather than DC in AZ. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, and state Rep. Gina Cobb, R-Kingman, also spoke in support of the Republican candidate.

(Photos by Hubble Ray Smith/Daily Miner)