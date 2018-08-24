Letter | Re: County Recorder Kristi Blair

I was in your office trying to get papers filed for a widows exemption July 3, 2018.

They would not accept my paperwork because they said it was not an original death certificate. So I went home, looked through my papers and found another one from Arizona Department of Health Services.

These certificates are stamped, but not embossed with seal. The staffers said they were not acceptable. They told me to go to the far end of the room and call another person to look at it.

This person came out to speak to me, but also refused my copies of a death certificate. But for $20 I could buy one.

My husband has been dead four years, and these certificates have been acceptable to all business pertaining to a death, including Yavapai County when I applied for a widows exemption there.

So, Recorder Blair, your office didn’t do a good job or maybe I got them before holiday. Also seeing I haven’t received a notice, I guess I have been denied.

Gayle LaPointe

County resident