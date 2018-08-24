Miles outraises Gates in mayoral campaign

KINGMAN – It’s anyone’s guess how the upcoming Aug. 28 primary election in which the mayor of Kingman will be decided is going to play out, and while that race could prove to be a close one, a quick glance at mayoral campaign contributions shows a substantial difference between Mayor Monica Gates and Vice Mayor Jen Miles.

According to the records available on the City’s website at www.cityofkingman.gov, Miles reported more than $17,000 in receipts and a disbursement total of nearly $14,900. The Committee to Elect Jen Miles contributed more than $5,000 to the campaign. She also received $2,500 from John Timko and $2,500 from Justin Chambers.

On the other hand, Gates disclosed $1,250 in receipts and $1,250 in disbursements. Her monetary contributions received were all $250 or more, with the largest contributors to her reelection bid being Martin Swanty at $500, Gold Canyon Equities for $500, and herself at $250.