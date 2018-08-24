Obituary | Joan Theis

Joan Theis passed peacefully in Kingman, Arizona on Aug. 20, 2018. Joan was born July 16, 1931 in Nunnelly, Tennessee. She lived the majority of her life in Southeast Michigan.

She worked for 32 years at H.O. Trerice in Detroit. She was the first female employee in the male-dominated industry and thrived because she was such a tough lady and hard worker. After retirement, she moved to Kingman, Arizona where she spent the last 19 years.



Joan’s quick wit, sense of humor, and sharp mind never failed. Joan could still play a mean game of Rummy and never forgot a birthday. She is survived by her loving husband; Ray Theis, sister; Sandra Sage, children; Sharon Stewart, Marta (Rick) Ziede, Cindy St. James, Deena (Chris) Maurus, Tina Marone, Jennifer Theder, and Raymond Theis Jr., 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.



Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Aug. 25, 2018 at VFW Post 10386, 3036 John L Ave., Kingman, Arizona, 86409.

Joan was a lifetime member of the VFW.