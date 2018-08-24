Prep Football: Bulldogs looking for first 2-0 start in 21 years as they host Red Rock

KINGMAN – It’s not something many would want to admit, but it’s been a while since the Kingman High School football team started a season with two straight wins.

The Bulldogs already had a historic night last week in their highest-scoring contest in 40 years and look to add another milestone when they host Sedona Red Rock Friday at KHS.

“I’m told we have to go back to 1997 to observe the last time a Kingman High football team started the year 2-0,” said Bulldogs head coach Cam Wierson. “This would mark another historic event. For those of us that remember the 80s and 90s, I regret to inform ourselves that 1997 was 21 years ago.”

Kingman (1-0) appears to be in good shape entering Friday’s 7 p.m. matchup with a squad that is only expected to have about 20 players suiting up. The numbers game is also an issue for the Bulldogs and that should make it a closely-contested battle on the gridiron.

“It’s nice to play against equally-matched teams regarding numbers,” Wierson said. “Any attrition we suffer on Friday night will not be caused by a ‘larger force.’”

Kingman will look to keep its offense rolling into the contest after putting up a whopping 465 yards of offense – led by Austin Dias’ 213 yards rushing and 187 yards passing.

The Bulldogs also found success on defense with four turnovers – two interceptions by Dom Concepcion and two fumble recoveries.

While the Scorpions have yet to play a game, Wierson has scrimmage film and knows they’re a double-wing triple option squad that has a couple of solid athletes.

Former 2A Central Region squad Kingman Academy easily took care of business last season in a 56-28 win in Sedona, but Wierson isn’t focused on that fact.

“I don’t take much stock of previous year football teams,” he said. “Every year, each program in America at all levels fields a completely new and different football team. I do have film from 2017 Sedona, and it’s without question a different football team.”

The Bulldogs will soon find out if the Scorpions’ sting is deadly or not, but for now they’re thankful to have a game. Kingman was scheduled to face a Las Vegas-area school this week, but it canceled the game during the spring.

“Sedona had Joy Christian scheduled in the same exact week as our canceled game,” Wierson said. “It just so happened in the same time frame, Joy Christian canceled their football season. The Sedona and Kingman programs being in the same condition on a number of levels, were thrilled to find each other.”