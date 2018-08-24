The wonderful worlds of dreamland

What is a dream? One definition is, "A series of thoughts and sensations occurring in a person’s mind during sleep."

Sometimes we dream about those we love who have passed on. I always like those because it feels like they came to visit.

What we daydream about is often completely different. We will often smile while thinking of a happy event. We can play reruns in our head from happy times we used to share with someone.

I really believe that daydreaming is good for your health. I know I have some really great days while thinking of days gone by. So, what about the people who do not dream at all? Not while sleeping or any other time.

I am not quite sure why that is, but some people do not dream while asleep. Or, at least if they do they have no memory of it. I think some sleep tests show people are actually dreaming, but they just do not remember it at all when they wake up.

I have heard it said that if you wake up in the middle of the night and can't sleep, you may just be awake in someone else's dream. I like that.

I wonder about those dreams that have you waking up and grabbing hold of the mattress on your bed, as though you were hanging on for dear life. Were you falling down in a dream? Maybe so.

Some people are just dreamers. They spend much of their waking time fantasizing about things they would like to do or places they would like to visit. Others just daydream about winning the lottery. I must admit when the lottery first began in California I had a lot of fun making lists. I would write down the names of all the friends and family I wanted to help. I would then separate the list into "things they need" and "things they want." This is how I would spend most of that lottery money.

Sometimes our sleeping dreams will allow us to do many of the things we KNOW we will probably never do. I have always had a deep fear of driving. However, in my sleep I can drive anything! I have driven 18-wheelers, and will often say to other people in my dream, "Give me the keys, I'll drive." I have often ridden a horse in my dreams and have even taken a swim in the ocean. Two other things I can't do.

I wonder sometimes if other people can do courageous things in a dream. I have fallen in love with someone, who when I’m awake I have absolutely no interest in. I have sat down at a piano and played like a pro. Wow, I was the life of the party.

Sometimes when I wake up I don't remember I had a dream at all. Then someone may make a comment about something, and all of a sudden the dream comes to mind again.

I have heard, "In your dreams." I will assume that means the likelihood of something actually happening would only occur in a dream. Some things just can't happen, and we know it.

I have heard, "Follow your dreams." Does that mean the ones you have while you sleep or when you’re awake?

I personally love to dream, whether I am asleep or awake. I must admit sleeping dreams are the best.

I feel sorry for those who sleep so sound they never recall dreaming at night. Your mind can do some wonderful things and take you to some great places. I love spending time with those who have departed, as well as all the other things I can do.

I can't promise to be your designated driver if you get hammered, and I most likely will never sit down and play the piano for you. But in the end, I will still wake up smiling from all the wonderful things my brain did while I was asleep.

Sweet dreams, everyone.