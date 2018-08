Event Calendar | Aug. 26 - Sept. 2

TODAY

Bingo

1:30 p.m. At Eagles, FOE 3744, 4536 Patsy Dr. in Kingman

TUESDAY

Bingo

1 p.m., at Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L. Ave.

Kingman Police Explorer Meeting

6 - 8 p.m. at Kingman Police Department, 2730 E Andy Devine Ave.

Bingo

6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at Golden Paradise Landowners, 5505 West Hwy 68. 760-420-0034.

WEDNESDAY

Alzherimer’s Support Group

10 - 11 a.m. at Lingenfelter Center for Alzheimer’s Care, 1099 Sunrise Ave.

Bingo

6:30 p.m. At Eagles, FOE 3744, 4536 Patsy Dr. in Kingman

FRIDAY

Drop-In Volunteering!

2 - 3:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665(BOOK)

Bingo

4:30 p.m., at Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L. Ave.

Dancing

6-10 p.m. At Eagles, FOE 3744, 4536 Patsy Dr. in Kingman

SATURDAY

Kingman Farmer’s Market

8 a.m. - noon at Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.

SUNDAY, Sept. 2

Bingo

1:30 p.m. At Eagles, FOE 3744, 4536 Patsy Dr. in Kingman