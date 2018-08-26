Horoscopes | August 26, 2018

Birthdays: Keke Palmer, 25; Macaulay Culkin, 38; Chris Pine, 38; Melissa McCarthy, 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Use your intelligence to reverse a situation that is stagnant. Offering incentives that sway someone to work with you to bring about positive change will give you reason to celebrate.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The information you receive will lead to a change in attitude. Travel or educational plans should be arranged.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take some time to consider your next move. A personal change that ensures you are looking out for your best interests emotionally, physically and financially will ease your stress.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Live and learn. Discuss emotional matters with someone you love, respect or look up to.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may not appreciate the changes taking place around you, but if you give it time and you concentrate on personal growth, everything will work in your favor. Protect against personal or physical affronts.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Dig in and work hard and you will bring about positive changes you can be proud of. Share your thoughts with family and friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t lose sight of your goals. Look inward to discover something about yourself and the way you handle others that will make you change your approach.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Home and family should be your focal points. Extend your empathy and emotional input to people you love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions will surface. Listen to the information you are being given, but don’t assume what you are being told is the truth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put some money and hands-on labor into fixing up your surroundings. A change that adds to your comfort or reduces your overhead will also ease your stress and make you want to spend less time away from home.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Set a budget and be reluctant to get involved in events or activities that are too demanding. Put your energy into personal physical improvements that are geared toward better health.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for a good investment. Update your financial papers and examine your assets; you’ll come up with a way to improve your financial future.