Kingman’s Brynn Kort already a natural on the golf course

KINGMAN – Brynn Kort and her dad spent countless hours of “driveway time” participating in tennis, basketball, baseball and softball. Despite the wide variety of sports, Brynn still didn’t feel there was one that interested her.

“Nothing really clicked,” Brynn said. “Then we finally found out there was going to be a junior golf program. So he decided to put me in that and all of sudden it just clicked for me. It just happened.”

It’s been quite the journey since then for the 10-year-old Kingman resident.

Brynn recently participated in three different world tournaments in less than a month – capping her run with a third-place finish Aug. 2-4 at the U.S. Kids World Championship. Joining her in the top 10 at the Country Club of Whispering Pines in North Carolina were golfers from California, Florida, Ohio, Thailand and China.

Brynn knows that many of the 111 competitors had never heard of the city of Kingman and that made her 8-under par 136 even more special.

“It’s a small town and nobody knows about it,” Brynn said. “And then that puts it on the map.”

She also put Kingman on the map in the other two world tournaments in Rancho Mirage and El Cajon, California.

Brynn shot a 1-under 107 at the FCG Callaway World Championship July 16-18 to tie for third with two golfers from Thailand and then followed it up with another tie for third July 10-13 at the IMG Academy Junior World Championships.

While many young golfers would feel the pressure of performing on the big stage, that’s not the case for Brynn.

“We’re just playing golf,” she said. “You have to be focused, but you don’t have to take it too serious.”

It also helps that Brynn has her mom and dad right beside her to help her during practices on the course.

However, Brynn knows she wouldn’t be where she is today without help from a few others.

“Haley (Bradley) and Levi (Pitts) at the golf course let me go out and practice every single day,” Brynn said. “They just make it happen. It’s not just me – it’s them too.”

Brynn has also put in a lot of work off the course as she meets every Monday and Friday with local trainer Anna Shuffler.

“I’ve gotten 20-25 more yards just off of building that from a year and a half ago,” Brynn said of her training sessions.

That distance can only improve with time and when asked about her goals for next year’s world championships, Brynn wasn’t shy about her expectations – “All firsts,” she said with a smile.

The sights are no doubt set high, but her mother Corenn knows if Brynn puts her mind to it, anything is possible.

“She works hard, she’s out there all the time – no complaining,” Corenn said. “She’s out there because she wants to be out there. And she knows that hard work pays off and it’s all not easy. But if she puts her mind to it, she does it. We’re proud parents, no matter what she does.”