Kingman Police Department in full patrol Labor Day weekend

KINGMAN – Labor Day weekend is approaching and Kingman Police Department will be out in full force seeking out those who choose to drink and/or do drugs and drive.

KPD is able to provide enhanced DUI enforcement during holidays and major local events due to a grant awarded by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway and Safety.

Anyone who is caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol will be arrested, face hefty fines, an impounded vehicle for 30 days, their driver’s license suspended and be booked into jail.

Those who choose to drink alcohol while celebrating the holiday are urged to designate a sober driver.

Officers also ask if an impaired driver is spotted on the road, to immediately call local law enforcement, provide a good description of the vehicle and driver, direction of travel, and if possible, a license plate to assist in the removal of the subject off the road. Don’t confront the individual, simply be a good witness and keep a safe distance.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department