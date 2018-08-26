Obituary | Dennis Roy Hawks

Dennis Roy Hawks passed away at his home on August 19, 2018. He is survived by his sister, Lora Hawks.

He had been battling lime disease for several years. He had recently answered the Lord’s call and received the Lord as his Savior and was baptized.

As sick as he was, he always had a smile on his face and enjoyed going to church and visiting with his friends. You could see the work the lord was doing in his life.

He was a very giving person.

He was loved very much and will be missed by his friends and family. His journey is over and he’s gone home.

Services will be held Friday. Aug. 31, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Kingman Family Worship Center 4087 N. Eagle Dr. right across from the horse corrals on Castle Rock Rd. in Kingman.