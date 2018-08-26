Obituary | Robert (Clearcut) Mueller

Robert (Clearcut) Mueller passed away in his home at the age of 80 on August 11, 2018 after a long illness.

He is survived by his wife of 61 ½ years, his daughters; Anne Arnold of California, Mary Martin of Alaska, and Sally Ferrell of Washington, his grandchildren; Steven and Claire of California, Jennifer and Meghan, and Angela and Jessica of Alaska, his seven great grandchildren; and sisters; Diane Barbec of California, and Norma Gilman of Illinois.

Robert was preceded in death by brother Harold Mueller of California, George Darner of Jerez, Spain. He was loved by all and will be so missed.

Robert was a past commander of the VFW of North California and a life time member of VFW Chloride, Arizona. He was also a proud veteran of the US Navy.