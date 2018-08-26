Recreational opportunities on public lands for Labor Day weekend

LAKE HAVASU – Need something to do this Labor Day weekend with the family but don’t want to travel far?

The Bureau of Land Management Colorado River District would like to remind the public of the many outdoor recreational opportunities public lands offer in the Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Yuma areas.

The BLM manages areas that offer a variety of water sports, hiking, biking, camping, wildlife, viewing, hunting, fishing, and off-highway vehicle adventures.

The Kingman office manages nine wilderness areas including a number of campgrounds, day hiking areas like Cerbat Foothills Recreation Trail System and 28 miles along Route 66.

In Lake Havasu, BLM manages 20 miles of shoreline and 73 campsites. In Yuma, BLM is responsible for five campgrounds on 155 miles of the scenic lower Colorado River shoreline.

One-time-use day passes are as low as $10 for the entire day and camping generally costs $10-$15 per night for six adults and children under-16 are free. Dispersed camping is free, but you must camp within 100 feet of an existing trail or road. Limit your stay to 14 days out of any 28-day period.

All local fees stay in the area to maintain buildings, collecting trash, cleaning facilities, and purchasing boating supplies for cleanup and lake patrol.

“It’s important for the recreating public to understand that the fees collected at the recreation sites are reinvested into those sites so the BLM can continue to provide year-round services for visitors to enjoy,” said William Mack, BLM Colorado River district manager.

Recreation passes in Lake Havasu are easier to obtain through “YourPassNow.” The service provides an alternative to the traditional paper-based, in-person purchase method. Vistitors can purchase passes and permits from www.yourpassnow.com on a personal device. Once purchased, day passes and year-long annual passes can be downloaded or stored to a virtual wallet for immediate or future use.

For more information on recreating on public lands, visit www.blm.gov/programs/recreation.

Information provided from Bureau of Land Management