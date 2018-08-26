Smith’s to phase out single-use plastic bags by 2025

SALT LAKE CITY – Starbucks is banning its plastic straws and Smith’s Food and Drug Stores is getting rid of its plastic bags.

The Kroger Co. announced it will phase out single-use plastic bags and transition to reusable bags across its family of stores by 2025.

“As part of our Zero Hunger Zero Waste commitment, we are phasing out use-once, throw-it-away plastic bags and transitioning to reusable bags in our stores by 2025,” Kenny Kimball, Smith’s Food and Drug Stores president said. “It’s a bold move that will better protect our planet for further generations.”

Estimates suggest that 100 billion single-use plastic bags are thrown away in the U.S. every year. Currently less than 5 percent of plastic bags are recycled annually in America, and single-use plastic bags are the fifth most common single-use plastic found in the environment by magnitude.

Smith’s and Kroger will solicit customer feedback and work with NGOs and community partners to ensure a responsible transition.

“We listen very closely to our customers and our communities, and we agree with their growing concerns,” Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s Corporate Affairs manager said.

This announcement follows other initiative part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste, Kroger’s goal to divert 90 percent of waste from the landfill by 2020. Of the waste diverted today, 66.15 million pounds of plastic and 2.43 billion pounds of cardboard were recycled in 2017.

Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste Food Rescue Program sent more than 91 million pounds of safe nutritious food to local food banks and pantries in 2017. Kroger provided more than 325 million meals to families in need last year, in food and funds combined.

To learn more about Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative and the phase-out of single-use plastic bags, visit krogerstories.com.

Information provided by Smith’s Food and Drug