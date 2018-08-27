Councilman Stuart Yocum suspends re-election campaign

KINGMAN – Councilman Stuart Yocum, who until Monday morning was one of six write-in candidates for three open seats on City Council, has suspended his campaign so he can “focus being a write-in candidate for the general election.”

In an email sent to City Clerk Sydney Muhle at about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, Yocum wrote he made his decision because he expects low voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary election.

“I feel that with a decent possibility of voter turnout being fairly low for the primary election, even though the mayor’s race will be decided on Tuesday, in order to retain the ability to be a write-in candidate in November, it is our best interest if I withdraw from further consideration from this portion of the cycle so that I can focus being a write-in candidate for the general election,” he wrote.

The seats of councilmembers Yocum and Vickie Kress, and the seat of Vice Mayor Jen Miles, are up for grabs. Scott Holtry, Timothy Griepp, Deana Nelson, Harley Pettit and Ken Watkins comprise the list of write-in candidates.

SueAnn Mello Keener is also running for Council and will be on the ballot. Ryan Dooley, whose name will appear on the ballot, has suspended his campaign and is not a valid candidate. Votes cast for Dooley will not be counted.

Information provided by the City of Kingman