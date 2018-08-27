Education group urges voters to get best information on candidates

KINGMAN – An education advocacy group has put together an online source for voter information, with an emphasis on key issues dealing with schools, teachers and students.

Christine Thompson, president and chief executive officer of Expect More Arizona, said the group has been putting out information for a number of years as a mechanism to connect with voters and encourage them to talk to their candidates about education as a high priority.

“We want to make sure candidates and those in office understand that their constituents care a lot about education and want them to make it a high priority,” Thompson said Thursday in an interview with the Daily Miner.

Expect More Arizona does not endorse any candidates, but does help voters understand why their vote matters to the education community.

The Vote4Education platform was put together as a nonpartisan resource to let people make their own decisions about candidates after they’ve been given a variety of information, Thompson said.

Voters can study up on bonds and overrides, look at candidates’ voting records and find out who their best candidates are.

“Ask questions,” she said. “When was the last time you visited a public school, district or charter? What about community colleges and universities? Can you share what you learned?”

Dig deeper with questions about funding, and how education is tied to workforce and economic development, Thompson added.

“We’re hopeful that people won’t ask questions just of candidates they support, but ask of all the candidates, so might get an answer from someone you think’s on the opposite side, but then you find common ground,” Thompson said.

Most of all, it’s important to show up at key elections date, starting with the primary election Tuesday. Go to www.expectmorearizona.org/vote-4-education/ to find a voter “tool kit” and options to register to vote.

The tools will be updated, including overviews of ballot propositions that will be added for the November general election, Thompson said.