Kingman Photo | Theater Donation

Lory Bowers, owner of Lory Marie Photography in Kingman, has partnered with local businesses and couples throughout the community in donating $600 to the Beale Street Theater for its renovation efforts. Bowers has been in town doing lifestyle photography for about a decade. Her donation to the theater came by way of photographing Kingman couples at local businesses like Floyd and Company Real Pit BBQ, Diana’s Cellar Door and Mr. D’z Route 66 Diner. “We just brought in a couple of couples, had a mini session, and 50 percent of the proceeds went to donations for the theater,” Bowers said. Her goal was to promote downtown businesses, provide a service to the community, spread awareness and raise funds for Beale Street Theater.

“I just feel like the theater is one of the number one ways Kingman is showing some cultural progress,” Bowers said. “And it’s showing some definitive action that we’re making an effort to grow culturally and in the arts, which obviously being in my field, is exactly what I want to happen in our town.”