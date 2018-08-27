Kingman Photo | Toastmasters Officers

Kingman Area Toastmasters recently installed new officers at the Kingman Regional Medical Professional Building. From left to right: Steven Smith, Sergeant at Arms; Luke Mournian, Secretary/Treasurer; Angela DeLena, Membership; Trish Carter, public relations; Thomas Krueger, Education and Carl Stuart, President. The Kingman Area Toastmasters is hosting an evening of game night where the public is invited to attend. Join the fun Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the KRMC Professional building located at 1739 Beverly Ave. in the Hualapai conference room. Snacks and beverages will be available. For more information visit, http://kingman.toastmastersclubs.org/