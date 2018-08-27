Letter | Pennsylvania priests

As I was watching the news on TV, I saw on the ticker tape that the Grand Jury of Pennsylvania, reported 300 Catholic priests for the sexual abuse of possibly thousands of children. That is 300 in one state! Makes one wonder how many of these pedophile priests are in the country and in the world. The tape also said these evil beings were under the protection of the pope. A cover up.

Does the pope realize the mental, sometimes lifelong harm done to these children? Yes, he does, but the church comes first right? His job and the church first. That’s the way Pope John Paul played it, leaving a stack of abuse reports on the desk of Cardinal Ratzinger until John Paul kicked the bucket. Then Ratzinger became the new Pope, and nothing changed. The sexual abuse from these evil priests continued.

When Cardinal Bernard Law fled the New York police on charges of aiding the criminal priests, he sought and received protection at the Vatican. Things got too hot for Pope Benedict, so he quit. This new pope, Francis, is no better. He’s protecting the 300.

Because these low life’s are religious people, some how they are able to skirt around the law. They should have to pay for their evil deeds. That goes for the pope too. He should be accountable for his cover up of these very bad people.

Folks, these are our children they are abusing. Something must be done to stop it. A way to do this is to stop giving the church any money. Hit them in the pocket book. Also demand that Francis start packing his bags.

T. Allen

Local Resident