Millions returned to owners of unclaimed property

PHOENIX – Part of the Arizona Department of Revenue Unclaimed Property program, a record of $64.3 million in unclaimed property was returned to rightful owners in 2017-2018.

Unclaimed property generally consists of money due to an individual from sources including old bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, tax refunds, credit balances, rebated and returned deposits.

Often property becomes unclaimed because the company that holds the funds has an outdated address for its customer or, in some cases, a person passes away with no family member aware of the asserts. Most accounts are considered abandoned and are turned over to the state after three years of inactivity.

The $64.3 million returned during the agency’s 2018 fiscal year exceeds the $57 million in fiscal year 2017. The past three fiscal years, an estimated $180 million has been returned to individuals and businesses unaware of the fund’s existence.

The programs mission is to efficiently and effectively collect, safeguard and distribute unclaimed property. In addition to information on the agency’s website and working with other state agencies in Arizona and across the country, ADOR advertises in local media in the state to locate people entitled to unclaimed property that has been turned over to the department.

ADOR returned property to owners who provide documentation showing their right to claim the property. Claimants must include with their claim form of a valid photo ID, such as a driver’s license or other applicable identification, and documentation linking them to the owner’s last known address. Claimants must also provide documentation demonstrating a legal right to claim any property listed in another name.

For more information on the program, visit www.azdor.com and click on the Unclaimed Property tab.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Revenue