Mohave County Most Wanted | August 27, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Scott Lee Ross Amers

DOB: 10/20/1968 White Male 5-10 190 pounds

Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

Offense: Burglary 3rd degree, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 08/01/2018

Robert Allen Eaton

DOB: 11/15/1987 White Male 6-0 205 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 08/20/2018

Joshua Raheem Ramirez

DOB: 12/05/1997 Black Male 6-2 193 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Burglary 2nd degree, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 08/15/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Tabitha Ann Cathline Gillis

Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Possess/Use Meth, Class 6 Undesignated; Promoting Prison Contraband, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 05/16/2018 Capture: 08/19/2018

Kylie Tye McGee

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 06/06/2018 Capture: 08/19/2018

Kristen Ashley Privett

Offense: Aggravated DUI – license suspended/revoked for DUI, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 11/30/2017 Capture: 08/21/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department