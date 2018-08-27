Mohave County Most Wanted | August 27, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Scott Lee Ross Amers
DOB: 10/20/1968 White Male 5-10 190 pounds
Eyes: Green Hair: Brown
Offense: Burglary 3rd degree, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 08/01/2018
Robert Allen Eaton
DOB: 11/15/1987 White Male 6-0 205 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 08/20/2018
Joshua Raheem Ramirez
DOB: 12/05/1997 Black Male 6-2 193 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Burglary 2nd degree, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 08/15/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Tabitha Ann Cathline Gillis
Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Possess/Use Meth, Class 6 Undesignated; Promoting Prison Contraband, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 05/16/2018 Capture: 08/19/2018
Kylie Tye McGee
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 06/06/2018 Capture: 08/19/2018
Kristen Ashley Privett
Offense: Aggravated DUI – license suspended/revoked for DUI, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 11/30/2017 Capture: 08/21/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
