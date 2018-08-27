Mohave County Most Wanted | August 27, 2018

  • Originally Published: August 27, 2018 5:59 a.m.

    • As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Scott Lee Ross Amers

    DOB: 10/20/1968 White Male 5-10 190 pounds

    Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

    Offense: Burglary 3rd degree, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 08/01/2018

    photo

    Robert Allen Eaton

    DOB: 11/15/1987 White Male 6-0 205 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle, Class 5 Felony

    Warrant: 08/20/2018

    photo

    Joshua Raheem Ramirez

    DOB: 12/05/1997 Black Male 6-2 193 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

    Offense: Burglary 2nd degree, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 08/15/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Tabitha Ann Cathline Gillis

    Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Possess/Use Meth, Class 6 Undesignated; Promoting Prison Contraband, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 05/16/2018 Capture: 08/19/2018

    photo

    Kylie Tye McGee

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 06/06/2018 Capture: 08/19/2018

    photo

    Kristen Ashley Privett

    Offense: Aggravated DUI – license suspended/revoked for DUI, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 11/30/2017 Capture: 08/21/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

