Dollar General shooting, robbery suspect in court

KINGMAN – Francis William Allison, 58, one of three Kingman men arrested and charged in connection with multiple robberies of Dollar General dating back to December 2017, was in Mohave Superior Court Monday before Judge Billy Sipe.

Allison was in court for three cases. The first case was in relation to an alleged robbery of the Dollar General at 4405 N. Stockton Hill Road April 12 where he is charged with two counts armed robbery, two counts aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping, all felonies. Preston Earl Milks, 25, and Anthony Scott Axton, 32, are also charged in this case.

The second case deals with an alleged robbery at the Dollar General at 3665 Andy Devine Ave. in July. Allison is facing two counts armed robbery, two counts aggravated robbery, two counts aggravated assault, and kidnapping, all felonies.

Kingman Police Department officers were shot at while responding to July’s incident and one suspect, Anthony Scott Axton, was reportedly shot in the exchange of fire. No officers were injured. Axton is also being charged in this case.

The last case dates to December 2017 and the reported burglary of Dollar General at 4405 N. Stockton Hill Road. Allison, along with Axton and Milks, are each charged with one count of burglary in the first degree and misconduct involving body armor, both felonies. All three men are named in the charging document for the December burglary.

A plea deal has not yet been offered, as it is likely the state will seek additional charges.

Allison’s pretrial conference has been continued to 10 a.m. Sept. 17.