Early results from Tuesday's Primary Election (8:51 p.m.)

Mayor – City of Kingman

Jen Miles – 2437 votes

Monica Gates – 2052

City Council – City of Kingman

SueAnn Keener – 2685

Ryan Dooley – 2555 (Votes not valid, withdrew)

Write-Ins – 1273 (Individual tallies won't be known until end of the week)

State Representative District 5

Regina Cobb – 10585

Leo Biasiucci – 6635

Paul Mosley – 6169

Jennifer Jones Esposito – 4274

Judge of the Superior Court Div. 6

Eric Gordon – 6430

Virginia Crews – 4329

Lenore Knudtson – 3800