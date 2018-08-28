Early results from Tuesday's Primary Election (8:51 p.m.)

  • Originally Published: August 28, 2018 8:58 p.m.

    • Early results from Tuesday's Primary Election (8:51 p.m.)

    Mayor – City of Kingman

    Jen Miles – 2437 votes

    Monica Gates – 2052

    City Council – City of Kingman

    SueAnn Keener – 2685

    Ryan Dooley – 2555 (Votes not valid, withdrew)

    Write-Ins – 1273 (Individual tallies won't be known until end of the week)

    State Representative District 5

    Regina Cobb – 10585

    Leo Biasiucci – 6635

    Paul Mosley – 6169

    Jennifer Jones Esposito – 4274

    Judge of the Superior Court Div. 6

    Eric Gordon – 6430

    Virginia Crews – 4329

    Lenore Knudtson – 3800

    More like this story