Early results from Tuesday's Primary Election (8:51 p.m.)
Mayor – City of Kingman
Jen Miles – 2437 votes
Monica Gates – 2052
City Council – City of Kingman
SueAnn Keener – 2685
Ryan Dooley – 2555 (Votes not valid, withdrew)
Write-Ins – 1273 (Individual tallies won't be known until end of the week)
State Representative District 5
Regina Cobb – 10585
Leo Biasiucci – 6635
Paul Mosley – 6169
Jennifer Jones Esposito – 4274
Judge of the Superior Court Div. 6
Eric Gordon – 6430
Virginia Crews – 4329
Lenore Knudtson – 3800
