Election update | August 28, 2018

  • Originally Published: August 28, 2018 8:30 p.m.

    • Early results from Tuesday's Primary Election (8:08 p.m.)

    Mayor – City of Kingman

    Jen Miles – 1,707 votes

    Monica Gates – 1,436

    City Council – City of Kingman

    SueAnn Keener – 1,937

    Ryan Dooley – 1,889 (Votes not valid, withdrew)

    Write-Ins – 614 (Individual tallies won't be known until end of the week)

    State Representative District 5 (Top 2)

    Regina Cobb – 9,528

    Leo Biasiucci – 6,191

    Paul Mosley – 5,710

    Jennifer Jones Esposito – 3,981

    Judge of the Superior Court Div. 6

    Eric Gordon – 5,952

    Virginia Crews – 4,054

    Lenore Knudtson – 3,301

