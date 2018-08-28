Election update | August 28, 2018

Early results from Tuesday's Primary Election (8:08 p.m.)
Mayor – City of Kingman
Jen Miles – 1,707 votes
Monica Gates – 1,436
City Council – City of Kingman
SueAnn Keener – 1,937
Ryan Dooley – 1,889 (Votes not valid, withdrew)
Write-Ins – 614 (Individual tallies won't be known until end of the week)
State Representative District 5 (Top 2)
Regina Cobb – 9,528
Leo Biasiucci – 6,191
Paul Mosley – 5,710
Jennifer Jones Esposito – 3,981
Judge of the Superior Court Div. 6
Eric Gordon – 5,952
Virginia Crews – 4,054
Lenore Knudtson – 3,301
