Election update | August 28, 2018

Early results from Tuesday's Primary Election (8:08 p.m.)

Mayor – City of Kingman

Jen Miles – 1,707 votes

Monica Gates – 1,436

City Council – City of Kingman

SueAnn Keener – 1,937

Ryan Dooley – 1,889 (Votes not valid, withdrew)

Write-Ins – 614 (Individual tallies won't be known until end of the week)

State Representative District 5 (Top 2)

Regina Cobb – 9,528

Leo Biasiucci – 6,191

Paul Mosley – 5,710

Jennifer Jones Esposito – 3,981

Judge of the Superior Court Div. 6

Eric Gordon – 5,952

Virginia Crews – 4,054

Lenore Knudtson – 3,301