Kingman Fire Department seeking public input

KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department wants to know how it’s performing in the eyes of those who receive fire services from the City and invites residents to fill out the 2018 Strategic Plan Survey and attend the Fire Department’s Community Discussion Group with Fire Chief Jake Rhoades at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. today in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

For those who cannot attend the discussion group, the Strategic Plan Survey is available online at www.cityofkingman.gov by clicking on “City News” and following the links to the survey. The survey can also be accessed directly at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2018kingmanfiresurvey.

Downloadable and printable copies of the survey are available at www.cityofkingman.gov/firedepartment. Surveys can be submitted via email at fire@cityofkingman.gov, mailed to the department at 412 E. Oak St. Copies of the survey can be collected at the same location.

The Kingman Fire Department is requesting feedback by Friday, Aug. 31.

Information provided by the City of Kingman