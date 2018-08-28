Letter | Biblically ridiculing is unChristian

As far as I can recall, a church is God’s house. You can put any faith title you want outside, but it is still God’s house and no one should biblically ridicule another just for setting foot into another house of faith. It’s a plain and simple fact.

Here are a few Bible scriptures to look up and study on:

Exodus 20:3 Exodus 20:16 Leviticus 20:13 Psalm 68:2 Psalm 75:7

Just remember this folks, every time you point your index finger at someone, there are three pointing back at you.

That also goes for changing your faith outside just to make the political party happy. Hint Hint. Please think really hard on that.



Thou shall not be unfairly judged or insulted. I’d never do it to others, and I will give the same.

Being biblically ridiculed is unethical, not to mention acting with a holier-than-thou along with a self-righteous attitude is very unChristian. Before you judge me, you better take a good look in the mirror.

I don’t claim to be perfect or a saint because only God is perfect. Think about that really hard as well.

I’ve done some stupid and unChristian things that I am not proud of, but at least I am adult and man enough to admit my bad actions. Take me as is or leave me alone.

Kenny Lee Barrows

Kingman resident