Letter | A proposal for President Trump

This is my proposal to President Trump concerning national security clearances:

Dear Mr. President,

Please consider creating smarter policy concerning security clearances and name it “The Top Secret Security Blabber Mouth Insecurity Clearance Act.”

Basically this act would give you, Mr. President, the authority to issue two types of clearances to vetted Americans (each one has uncombative requirements, so only one per person).

They are listed below:

Top secret security clearance! (Requirement – act smart/keep mouth closed in public.) Blabber mouth insecurity clearance. (Act like Brennan/keep mouth wide open and blabber.)

Willis Rose

Kingman resident