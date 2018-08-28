Letter | Re: “The sign existed”

It made Kingman a “Sundown City” back in the day. I also saw it on Route 66 westbound into Kingman from Peach Springs when I was 12 years old. My family had moved to Peach Springs in 1965 when my father took a job with the Hualapai Tribe.

It bothered me at the time, and does not surprise me now after returning to Mohave County over 40 years after I left in 1977.

The attitudes seem unchanged to me when I talk to locals and/or read statements in the paper and on Craigslist. At least back then there was some sort of warning to folks what was waiting in Kingman.

Anybody left who remembers when Job Corps came to the airport in the late 1960s or early 1970s? Black kids getting jumped and beaten up at the pool hall downtown as well as elsewhere in Kingman, especially if they dared to talk with a white girl. We have come a long way regarding race relations, but still have a ways to go.

Jeff Archer

Kingman resident