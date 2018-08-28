Letter | Trump mistreats McCain

I think that President Donald Trump treating Sen. John McCain as he does is despicable. For someone who used bone spurs to avoid the military and yet disparaged Sen. McCain’s military service and ignored and refused to mention Sen. McCain’s name while announcing a military spending bill that was named for Sen. McCain is outrageous.

Trump instead used the occasion to self-aggrandize the event, as usual. He is a disgrace to all current military personnel, veterans and all U.S. citizens.

I haven’t always agreed with Sen. McCain, but I would never talk bad about his military service. Sen. McCain set himself apart from Trump in how he served our country in the military and how he served us as a U.S. Senator, with patriotism, class and respect for others.

Don Ogle

Kingman resident