Meadview man told no, arrested for criminal damage

KINGMAN – A Meadview man was arrested Friday after being told he could not borrow a car.

Jared Allen Danielson, 23, was arrested after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call referencing a domestic disturbance where the suspect had reportedly shoved a victim and broke things in the residence.

The reporting party said Danielson and the victim were arguing, at which point Danielson shoved the victim and began breaking things in a house in the 700 block of Overton Drive. Danielson left the scene by the time deputies arrived.

The victim told deputies Danielson had asked to borrow their car, and when told no, an argument broke out. Danielson allegedly kicked and punched several holes in walls, and the victim estimated the damage at approximately $200.

Danielson was located nearby, and according the sheriff’s office, admitted to causing the damage. He was arrested for felony criminal damage and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office