Polls close for Arizona's primary election

PHOENIX (AP) — The polls are now closed for Arizona's primary election.

Most voters cast their ballots early but polling places across the state opened at 6 a.m. Thursday and closed at 7 p.m.

However, some voters faced problems at Phoenix-area polling places.

Several locations opened hours behind schedule because voting machines had not been set up on time.

The office of Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes says 62 polling places didn't open on time, but all were operating by 11:30 a.m.

The county has about 750 locations.

The head of elections in Arizona called on the county to seek a court order to keep the polls open later, but leaders opted against the move.

No voting machine problems were reported in other parts of the state.