Golden Years Expo helps keep seniors active in community

KINGMAN – For seniors looking for worthwhile ways to spend their time during retirement, the Senior Corps and AZ at Work Program will host a Golden Years Expo from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The event will help answer questions for those considering going back to work and will even address questions about how to find jobs. Uses of time other than work will be discussed, as will services offered in the community.

“The event will have representatives from local organizations that will speak and provide information for older adults that may want to volunteer, go back to work, or be safer at home and in the community,” wrote Heather Brassil, Senior Corps Program Coordinator for Mohave County, in an email.

Confirmed presenters include the Kingman Fire Department, Western Arizona Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging, Senior Corps and the AZ at Work Program.

Information provided by the Senior Corps Program