Lake Mead rangers honor ranger T.K. Brown

Boulder City – A fireboat dedication ceremony in honor of park ranger T.K. Brown, who died during a training exercise at Ringbolt Rapids on Lake Mohave Aug. 31, 1973, will be held by the Lake Mead National Recreation Area rangers at 9 a.m. Friday at the Lake Mead Marina Breezeway.

Brown served with the Los Angeles County Fire Department for 30 years in addition to being a national officer with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary before becoming a park ranger. His name was added to the Nevada Police Officer Memorial earlier this year.

The fireboat being dedicated in honor of Brown’s commitment to public service as a firefighter is an all-hazards response vessel able to respond to different types of incidents occurring throughout the park. That includes fires, as the boat has a 1,500 gallons-per-minute fire pump capability. It holds up to 10 people and can support SCUBA operations.

Park employees, members of the Brown family and invited guests are welcome to attend.

Information provided by Lake Mead National Recreation Area