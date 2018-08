To whom it may concern,

On Aug. 25 Sabbath (Saturday), I was in town and on my SUV I had a sign that read: Jesus Christ is the way, the truth, the life.

When I got home it was missing. Whoever decided they needed it more than me, I forgive you. Please enjoy it with my blessings. May God bless you and yours.

In Jesus,

Cheryl Bruce

Kingman resident