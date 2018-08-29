MCSO finds two dead in Meadview

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to do a welfare check at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday and found two people deceased. A female was slumped over the inside of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds and a male subject with a single gunshot wound to the head was lying on the ground.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Bright Angel Drive in Meadview where the reporting party stated her neighbor had been having issues with an ex-boyfriend. The reporting party had not heard from the neighbor recently.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies saw the subjects later identified as Cheryl Lynn Clark, 67, of Meadview, and John Belcher, 70, of Kingman. A silver handgun was located near Belcher.

Next of kin were notified, and the case was forwarded to detectives. The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office