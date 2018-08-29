Prep Roundup: Bulldogs take 2nd at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys golf team welcomed Prescott and Mohave to town Tuesday and shot a 53-over par 197 to take second at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course. Prescott took first with a 34-over 178 and Mohave was third at 117-over 225.

Hayden Tanner led the way for the Bulldogs with an 8-over 44 to tie for second place, followed by TJ Harviston in sixth (13-over 49), Camaron Haller in seventh (15-over 51) and Matthew Mendez and Coleton Padilla in a tie for ninth at 17-over 53.

Kingman returns to the course at 3 p.m. Tuesday as it travels to Prescott.

Volleyball

Academy 3, MALC 0

At Mohave Accelerated, the Kingman Academy High School volleyball team opened its season Tuesday with a 3-0 victory (25-20, 25-8, 25-13).

“We started out slow,” said Lady Tigers head coach Bill McCord. “We made a lot of errors – serving errors and stuff in the first set. I think there was first match anticipation and they had the jitters. Then they calmed down and played really well.”

Academy (1-0) welcomes MALC to town Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. match at Betty Rowe Gymnasium.

“We still have some stuff to work on, but we all saw it,” McCord said. “So we’ll be good to go.”