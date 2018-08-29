Primary Election results, 3 p.m. update

Voters in the Kingman area, Mohave County and across the state of Arizona went to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 28, for the Primary Election.

Following are the unofficial results, with 81% of precincts reporting across the state – as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday; the local election results have precincts reporting upwards of 100%.

Officials in Mohave County are reporting that turnout hit 29.55%. In the state it was 38.31%.

The winners advance to the General Election, Nov. 6.

The races shown here are only a few of the races contested in the Primary Election. CLICK HERE to view complete results.

Statewide primary election results

Republicans for governor

Doug Ducey: 352,506

Ken Bennett: 147,456

Democrats for governor

David Garcia: 190,432

Steve Farley: 130,312

Kelly Fryer: 66,313

Republicans for U.S. Senate

Martha McSally: 263,977

Kelli Ward: 140,723

Joe Arpaio: 94,589

Democrats for U.S. Senate

Kyrsten Sinema: 314,190

Deedra Abboud: 76,152

Republicans for U.S. Congressional District 4

Paul Gosar: 78,094

Democrats for U.S. Congressional District 4

David Brill: 16,201

Delina DiSanto: 14,307

Republicans for Secretary of State

Steve Gaynor: 320,874

Michele Reagan: 155,847

Democrats for Secretary of State

Katie Hobbs: 358,123

Republicans for Superintendent of Public Instruction

Frank Riggs: 97,126

Bob Branch: 95,990

Diane Douglas: 95,379

Tracy Livingston: 87,814

Jonathan Gelbart: 64,461

Democrats for Superintendent of Public Instruction

Kathy Hoffman: 197,373

David Schapira: 176,751

Mohave County primary election results

Mayor City of Kingman

Jen Miles: 2,745

Monica Gates: 2,284

City Council Kingman (3 seats)

SueAnn Mello Keener:3,000

Ryan Dooley: 2,850 (votes not valid - withdrew)

Write-ins: 1,495 (individual tally continues)

Republicans for governor

Doug Ducey: 19,193

Ken Bennett: 6,600

Democrats for governor

David Garcia: 3,075

Steve Farley: 2,634

Kelly Fryer: 1,691

Republicans for U.S. Senate

Martha McSally: 9,881

Kelli Ward: 8,899

Joe Arpaio: 7,322

Democrats for U.S. Senate

Kyrsten Sinema: 6,183

Deedra Abboud: 1,340

Republicans for State Sen. District 5

Sonny Borrelli: 23,009

Democrats for State Sen. District 5

J’aime Morgaine: 6,638

Republicans for U.S. Congressional District 4

Paul Gosar: 22,842

Democrats for U.S. Congressional District 4

Delina DiSanto: 3,664

David Brill: 3,106

Republicans for State Rep. District 5

Regina Cobb: 14,968

Leo Biasiucci: 9,705

Paul Mosley: 8,668

Jennifer Jones-Esposito: 5,760

Democrats for State Rep. District 5

Mary McCord Robinson: 6,744

Republicans for Secretary of State

Steve Gaynor: 16,235

Michele Reagan: 8,419

Democrats for Secretary of State

Katie Hobbs: 6,801

Republicans for Superintendent of Public Instruction

Diane Douglas: 5,661

Bob Branch: 5,611

Frank Riggs: 4,512

Tracy Livingston: 4,142

Jonathan Gelbart: 2,598

Democrats for Superintendent of Public Instruction

Kathy Hoffman: 4,220

David Schapira: 2,969

Republicans for Judge of the Superior Court Division 6

Eric Gordon: 9,116

Virginia Crews: 6,290

Lenore Knudtson: 5,257