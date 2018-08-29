Primary Election results, 3 p.m. update

Voters in the Kingman area, Mohave County and across the state of Arizona went to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 28, for the Primary Election.
Following are the unofficial results, with 81% of precincts reporting across the state – as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday; the local election results have precincts reporting upwards of 100%.
Officials in Mohave County are reporting that turnout hit 29.55%. In the state it was 38.31%.
The winners advance to the General Election, Nov. 6.
The races shown here are only a few of the races contested in the Primary Election. CLICK HERE to view complete results.
Statewide primary election results
Republicans for governor
Doug Ducey: 352,506
Ken Bennett: 147,456
Democrats for governor
David Garcia: 190,432
Steve Farley: 130,312
Kelly Fryer: 66,313
Republicans for U.S. Senate
Martha McSally: 263,977
Kelli Ward: 140,723
Joe Arpaio: 94,589
Democrats for U.S. Senate
Kyrsten Sinema: 314,190
Deedra Abboud: 76,152
Republicans for U.S. Congressional District 4
Paul Gosar: 78,094
Democrats for U.S. Congressional District 4
David Brill: 16,201
Delina DiSanto: 14,307
Republicans for Secretary of State
Steve Gaynor: 320,874
Michele Reagan: 155,847
Democrats for Secretary of State
Katie Hobbs: 358,123
Republicans for Superintendent of Public Instruction
Frank Riggs: 97,126
Bob Branch: 95,990
Diane Douglas: 95,379
Tracy Livingston: 87,814
Jonathan Gelbart: 64,461
Democrats for Superintendent of Public Instruction
Kathy Hoffman: 197,373
David Schapira: 176,751
Mohave County primary election results
Mayor City of Kingman
Jen Miles: 2,745
Monica Gates: 2,284
City Council Kingman (3 seats)
SueAnn Mello Keener:3,000
Ryan Dooley: 2,850 (votes not valid - withdrew)
Write-ins: 1,495 (individual tally continues)
Republicans for governor
Doug Ducey: 19,193
Ken Bennett: 6,600
Democrats for governor
David Garcia: 3,075
Steve Farley: 2,634
Kelly Fryer: 1,691
Republicans for U.S. Senate
Martha McSally: 9,881
Kelli Ward: 8,899
Joe Arpaio: 7,322
Democrats for U.S. Senate
Kyrsten Sinema: 6,183
Deedra Abboud: 1,340
Republicans for State Sen. District 5
Sonny Borrelli: 23,009
Democrats for State Sen. District 5
J’aime Morgaine: 6,638
Republicans for U.S. Congressional District 4
Paul Gosar: 22,842
Democrats for U.S. Congressional District 4
Delina DiSanto: 3,664
David Brill: 3,106
Republicans for State Rep. District 5
Regina Cobb: 14,968
Leo Biasiucci: 9,705
Paul Mosley: 8,668
Jennifer Jones-Esposito: 5,760
Democrats for State Rep. District 5
Mary McCord Robinson: 6,744
Republicans for Secretary of State
Steve Gaynor: 16,235
Michele Reagan: 8,419
Democrats for Secretary of State
Katie Hobbs: 6,801
Republicans for Superintendent of Public Instruction
Diane Douglas: 5,661
Bob Branch: 5,611
Frank Riggs: 4,512
Tracy Livingston: 4,142
Jonathan Gelbart: 2,598
Democrats for Superintendent of Public Instruction
Kathy Hoffman: 4,220
David Schapira: 2,969
Republicans for Judge of the Superior Court Division 6
Eric Gordon: 9,116
Virginia Crews: 6,290
Lenore Knudtson: 5,257
