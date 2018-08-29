Primary Election results, 3 p.m. update

By The Daily Miner

  • Originally Published: August 29, 2018 3:20 p.m.

    • Voters in the Kingman area, Mohave County and across the state of Arizona went to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 28, for the Primary Election.

    Following are the unofficial results, with 81% of precincts reporting across the state – as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday; the local election results have precincts reporting upwards of 100%.

    Officials in Mohave County are reporting that turnout hit 29.55%. In the state it was 38.31%.

    The winners advance to the General Election, Nov. 6.

    Statewide primary election results

    Republicans for governor

    Doug Ducey: 352,506

    Ken Bennett: 147,456

    Democrats for governor

    David Garcia: 190,432

    Steve Farley: 130,312

    Kelly Fryer: 66,313

    Republicans for U.S. Senate

    Martha McSally: 263,977

    Kelli Ward: 140,723

    Joe Arpaio: 94,589

    Democrats for U.S. Senate

    Kyrsten Sinema: 314,190

    Deedra Abboud: 76,152

    Republicans for U.S. Congressional District 4

    Paul Gosar: 78,094

    Democrats for U.S. Congressional District 4

    David Brill: 16,201

    Delina DiSanto: 14,307

    Republicans for Secretary of State

    Steve Gaynor: 320,874

    Michele Reagan: 155,847

    Democrats for Secretary of State

    Katie Hobbs: 358,123

    Republicans for Superintendent of Public Instruction

    Frank Riggs: 97,126

    Bob Branch: 95,990

    Diane Douglas: 95,379

    Tracy Livingston: 87,814

    Jonathan Gelbart: 64,461

    Democrats for Superintendent of Public Instruction

    Kathy Hoffman: 197,373

    David Schapira: 176,751

    Mohave County primary election results

    Mayor City of Kingman

    Jen Miles: 2,745

    Monica Gates: 2,284

    City Council Kingman (3 seats)

    SueAnn Mello Keener:3,000

    Ryan Dooley: 2,850 (votes not valid - withdrew)

    Write-ins: 1,495 (individual tally continues)

    Republicans for governor

    Doug Ducey: 19,193

    Ken Bennett: 6,600

    Democrats for governor

    David Garcia: 3,075

    Steve Farley: 2,634

    Kelly Fryer: 1,691

    Republicans for U.S. Senate

    Martha McSally: 9,881

    Kelli Ward: 8,899

    Joe Arpaio: 7,322

    Democrats for U.S. Senate

    Kyrsten Sinema: 6,183

    Deedra Abboud: 1,340

    Republicans for State Sen. District 5

    Sonny Borrelli: 23,009

    Democrats for State Sen. District 5

    J’aime Morgaine: 6,638

    Republicans for U.S. Congressional District 4

    Paul Gosar: 22,842

    Democrats for U.S. Congressional District 4

    Delina DiSanto: 3,664

    David Brill: 3,106

    Republicans for State Rep. District 5

    Regina Cobb: 14,968

    Leo Biasiucci: 9,705

    Paul Mosley: 8,668

    Jennifer Jones-Esposito: 5,760

    Democrats for State Rep. District 5

    Mary McCord Robinson: 6,744

    Republicans for Secretary of State

    Steve Gaynor: 16,235

    Michele Reagan: 8,419

    Democrats for Secretary of State

    Katie Hobbs: 6,801

    Republicans for Superintendent of Public Instruction

    Diane Douglas: 5,661

    Bob Branch: 5,611

    Frank Riggs: 4,512

    Tracy Livingston: 4,142

    Jonathan Gelbart: 2,598

    Democrats for Superintendent of Public Instruction

    Kathy Hoffman: 4,220

    David Schapira: 2,969

    Republicans for Judge of the Superior Court Division 6

    Eric Gordon: 9,116

    Virginia Crews: 6,290

    Lenore Knudtson: 5,257

