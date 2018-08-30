Arizona Senate race likely to be a tale of 2 pivots

PHOENIX (AP) — Rep. Kyrsten Sinema was once a member of the liberal Green Party and a self-described "Prada socialist," but now she's one of the congressional Democrats most likely to vote with President Donald Trump and a champion of moderate compromise. Though she had token opposition from the left in Tuesday's Arizona primary for the party's nomination for U.S. Senate, Democrats are largely united behind her.

Rep. Martha McSally represents a moderate Arizona district and was a Trump critic in 2016, but she has since warmly embraced him and won her party's Senate nomination. She defeated two challengers from her right in the Republican primary Tuesday, but may emerge with less than half of GOP primary voters supporting her after being slammed as a flip-flopper by opponents.

The Senate race in Arizona is shaping up to be a tale of two pivots – Sinema's transformation over the years against McSally's more abrupt swing on Trump, the most divisive issue in politics today. The different ways the two congresswomen's maneuverings have been received by their parties illustrate how Republicans and Democrats police their own politicians, especially in Arizona, where the GOP has won every statewide election since 2006.

"The Democrats who are unhappy with who she is are willing to put up with that just to win a Senate seat," said Constantine Querard, a GOP strategist renowned for helping conservative Arizona Republicans win primaries. "Republicans are used to winning, so now we want a good one."

McSally and Sinema will face off for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Jeff Flake, who's stepping down after his criticisms of Trump made his re-election impossible. And their race begins in the shadow of the death of John McCain, the state's senior senator whose refusal to follow GOP orthodoxy helped fuel the Republican base's demands for purity.

Not only have potential voters responded differently to their shifts, Sinema and McSally describe them