Kingman club focuses on conversation

KINGMAN – Having conversations are a typical part of our daily routines. We can have a conversation with our colleagues, family, neighbors or strangers at the grocery store. People enjoy talking about different topics and get together to discuss those to get different views. One question can lead to many questions and answers.

For those open to and wanting more discussions, Kingman is now home to the Conversation Club.

Burt Dubin, Kingman Conversation Club facilitator and retired professional public speaker, holds up three books every Tuesday in his living room that contain questions about different topics. Topics from the books vary from ethics to love.

“A book leads to a question that leads to a conversation,” he said.

Different people means different views on certain topics, but Dubin said people handle the difference in a good way. The club seems to attract more of the retirees, but he said there’s no age limit.

“It’s mostly a matter of enjoying another’s company,” he said.

The club meets at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. every Tuesday and usually lasts over an hour. For location information, contact Patty at 928-529-2367.