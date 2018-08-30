Prep Football: Lowry and the Tigers set for rematch with former region foe Parker

KINGMAN – Trevor Lowry had never put much thought into playing running back. It made sense though.

The senior has excelled on the defensive side of the ball and never was called upon for another role.

But that changed Saturday when Lowry took his first snap in the backfield for the Kingman Academy High School football team.

“It was kind of nerve wracking, kind of scary, but really exciting,” Lowry said of the experience.

Lowry may have dealt with a number of emotions, but he didn’t show it as he scored his first career touchdown for the Tigers.

“Everything just kind of lined up perfectly and it was all slow motion,” Lowry said. “It was really fun.”

It’s still been a new learning experience for Lowry as he makes the adjustment to knowing what to do with the defense coming at him.

“It’s really different because now I have to learn how to get tackled and avoid that instead of tackling people,” Lowry said. “It’s just a really different parallel.”

Academy head coach John Morgando knew it would be new territory for Lowry, but he was pleasantly surprised after watching film.

“He read some of the blocks better than we thought he would because he’s never had to do it,” Morgando said. “He was making some good cuts and adjustments and things like that. He’s a great downhill runner and he can definitely be an explosive element to the offense.”

Lowry is also continuing to be an instrumental part of the defense as he led the Tigers with six solo tackles, one sack and one forced fumble against Utah’s Canyon View High.

And that talent has helped him excel in a new role on offense.

“Being on defense really helped just knowing what a running back would want to do,” Lowry said. “That kind of helps me know where the cutback is going to be or what the defense might be thinking of where I’m lined up.”

Lowry will look to continue his successful start to the season when Academy (0-1) makes the trip Friday to face former 2A Central Region foe Parker (0-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the Tigers are ready to go.

“We have a lot of motivation – we’re all practicing really hard,” Lowry said. “We’re not really that nervous. We’re kind of excited and we know it’s going to be a really fun game. Both teams are going to be trying really hard to get that win.”

Academy won last year’s matchup 32-28 in exciting fashion on Homecoming and Morgando knows it should be another battle to the end.

“Parker is always a good game for us to judge our season by a little bit in the sense that it’s always a tough game for us,” he said. “If we can play Parker close, we know we’re doing well because they always come ready to play us.”