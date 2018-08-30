WATCH LIVE NOW: Arizona Memorial Service for Sen. John McCain

Watch the John McCain Memorial Service being held at North Phoenix Baptist Church on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., a memorial service will take place to celebrate the life of Senator John McCain at North Phoenix Baptist Church in Phoenix, Arizona.

Senator McCain’s family and friends, along with state, local and tribal officials, and business and civic leaders from across Arizona have been invited to attend the service. In addition, about 1,000 seats have been made available to the public.

When the motorcade arrives at North Phoenix Baptist Church, the Arizona National Guard Casket Team will retrieve Senator McCain and proceed to the front of the church where the casket will be placed.

