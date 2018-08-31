City weeds the grapevine

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is taking an active role in debunking local rumors by offering a page where residents can find information about what’s being heard through the grapevine.

The page titled “Rumors” can be accessed by going to www.cityofkingman.gov, choosing “City News” and clicking on the designated tab to the left of the page.

City Manager Ron Foggin brought the idea to Kingman, but said he can’t take the credit because he’s seen other cities implement similar pages.

“The thing we want to do is if someone has questions about an activity or service the City’s involved in, we want the opportunity to talk to them one on one and answer their question,” Foggin said. “But if something has a life of its own and is inaccurate, we don’t want to get into any kind of debate on Facebook, for instance. So we have that spot where we can provide ‘Here’s what we’re hearing, and here’s the official answer.’”

Citizens won’t be able to submit rumors they’ve heard around town, rather City staff will keep their ears to the ground and address concerns or rumors as they come to light.



“It’s a place for people to go when they may hear something or may want to see if the City has responded to something that’s been generated from citizens and has gotten more than just a couple peoples’ interest,” Foggin said. “We will use that page to post what the rumor is that people are wondering about, and we’ll put an official response to what that rumor is.”

As of Thursday morning, the page was blank and showed no local rumors.