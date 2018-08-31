McCulloch Chainsaw employee reunion planned

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The McCulloch Chainsaw Employee Reunion is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 7.

The last reunion was in 2016 and had about 140 guests.

The event is a chance to reminisce about bygone days, catch up with old friends, remember those who have died and make more memories during the reunion’s festivities.

This year’s reunion is at the Elks Lodge, 3532 McCulloch Blvd, from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person.

Food, raffles and door-prizes are part of the schedule. Reservations are required by Sept. 25.

To buy tickets or for more information, call Dody Lee-Hietpas at 928-208-9742.

