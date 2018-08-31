Mohave County surplus office equipment up for auction online

KINGMAN – Looking to furnish your home office on the cheap?

Check out Mohave County’s online surplus auction where you can find computer monitors, paper shredders, a Hewlett-Packard printer, printer stand and rolling table starting at $1 each. A Sony TV is bid at $10.50.

Of course, there is a minimum bid and by the time the auction ends at 7 p.m. Monday, the price may be more than you’re willing to pay.

Still, $26 for a Fellowes paper shredder sounds reasonable. While it’s not the latest model with all the bells and whistles, it’ll get the job done and for a lot less than a new one.

“In most cases, those items got beat up at least a little,” Mohave County storekeeper Curtis Shelton said, “but the items I list have outlived their shelf life. They’re pretty well used.”

People can post questions about the items on the public surplus website, and Shelton said he’ll try to answer them as quickly and accurately as possible.

“Does this work? Yes and no. I don’t know. I don’t plug it in,” he said. “But a lot of these people buy PCs and strip them for parts, copper and gold. Conductive metals have value. People do different things with what they buy.”

Others buy surplus items and flip them on eBay or Craig’s List, or they might run a thrift store like the guy who comes up from Las Vegas, Shelton said.

“Some people are thrifty. They’ll buy all four chairs for $1 each and get one or two good chairs out of them and sell them for $30. Office chairs usually run a couple hundred bucks,” he said. “People find value in different ways.”

Shelton, who works in Mohave County Procurement, previously held quarterly surplus auctions, but found that he needed year-round online auctions to augment the sales. They run in two-week cycles from Aug. 1 through May 15, staggered so they don’t overlap and winning bidders have time to pay and pick up their items.

“It was getting to the point where I was accumulating more surplus than I could sell,” Shelton said.

Most bidders are local residents, and Shelton encourages all bidders to make an appointment to stop by the warehouse near the County Administration Building at 700 W. Beale St. and inspect the items beforehand. Call 928-753-0752.

All potential bidders are required to post a minimum $1 deposit on small items and $100 for larger items to curtail a recent increase of bidders who aren’t serious or default on their bids.

Payment by winning bidders must be made within five days of the close of the auction, and the county accepts a number of online payment methods, including PayPal, debit cards, credit cards and wire transfers.

For a list of current items for auction and bidding requirements, go to the Procurement department on the county’s website at www.mohavecounty.us and look for auctions/surplus.

“This is a very successful process we have here,” Shelton said. “It appeals to the community and gives bidders an opportunity to find value in items.”