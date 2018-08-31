Two cars involved in rollover crash

KINGMAN – Kingman Police and Fire Department responded to a roll over crash around 10 a.m. Thursday morning on Airway Avenue and Stockton Hill Road.

A Toyota SUV driven by Kathryn Williams, 33, of Kingman was traveling east on Airway Avenue in the far left lane and attempted to move into the curb lane. While changing lanes, Williams struck a 2010 Nissan sedan occupied by Monica Stallard, 81, that was stopped in the left lane.

The force of the impact caused Williams’ vehicle to rollover and come to a rest at the curb.

Williams was cited for failing to control speed and was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

Information provided by KPD