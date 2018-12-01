Additional closures for Stockton Hill Road project

KINGMAN – Haydon Building Corp. construction crews continue work on laterals on northbound Stockton Hill Road with pressure testing expected by the end of the week, and additional closures in the coming days.

Weather permitting, the trenches will be patched next week, which will require work crews to schedule intermittent closures of side streets between Plaza Drive and the traffic signal at Home Depot and Chili’s.

The east intersection of Kino Avenue will also be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The patching has an expected completion date of Wednesday, though weather could delay asphalt work.

Upon completion of the patching, the next two work zones will be northbound from Chili’s to Gordon Drive and southbound from Chili’s to Plaza Drive.

No water service delays or disruptions are scheduled during business hours, and business access remains open on Stockton Hill Road. The project is expected to be completed by April 2019.

Information provided by the City of Kingman