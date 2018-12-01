Horoscopes | Dec. 2, 2018

Birthdays: Aaron Rodgers, 35; Britney Spears, 37; Monica Seles, 45; Rena Sofer, 50.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take time to consider what others want. A willingness to talk openly and honestly about how you feel and what you want to see happen will be essential.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A family gathering or getting together with friends or peers will lead to information that will help you make an important decision regarding partnerships, life and prospects. Romance will enhance your life and bring about positive change.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A problem will arise if you or someone close to you is indulgent or excessive in any manner. Question feelings as well as future dreams and find out if you are hanging out with the right person or group.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Social events will be emotionally taxing. Personal improvements, a spa day or a creative endeavor will be far less stressful.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change to the way you live or decorating your home for upcoming festivities will prompt you to reconnect with old friends. Don’t overspend; love is the greatest gift of all.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An adventure that brings you in touch with like-minded people will do you good and help you put personal dilemmas in perspective. If you can’t trust someone, you should be questioning why this person is still in your life.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A trip or chance to express the way you feel and what you want to see happen should not be ignored. You can clear up unfinished personal business if you are open and receptive to change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Preparing for an event will remind you of the people who have helped you get to where you are. Connect with old friends or relatives.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trust and belief will be your tickets to success. The personal changes you make will encourage those who look up to you.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A close friend or family member will make a last-minute change that won’t sit right with you. Give others space.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Manage your money carefully. Updating your image will lift your spirits.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Focus on how to take care of personal business and documents. Sound judgment will lead to financial gain.