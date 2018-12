Kingman’s Wyatt Pickering recently finished in 11th place at the USA Track and Field Region 10 Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships at Estrella Mountain Regional Park. With a top-30 finish, Pickering advances to the USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships Saturday in Reno, Nevada. The 13-year-old from White Cliffs Middle School will join more than 3,000 athletes for the 2.48-mile race at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. (Courtesy)