Man sentenced to prison for 'bearded bandit' armed robberies

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: December 1, 2018 7:22 p.m.

    • PHOENIX (AP) — A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for a 2016 string of armed robberies in metro Phoenix attributed to the "bearded bandit."

    A Maricopa County Superior Court judge sentenced Francisco Nieblas Rodriguez on Friday for October convictions on a total of 25 counts of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

    The county attorney's office says the robber pointed a gun at employees of six check-cashing businesses in Phoenix and Glendale and demanded money before leaving before police arrived.

    Investigators identified a vehicle likely connected to the suspect and tracked it to a Peoria home where they found Rodriguez leaving the residence and a cap and gun like ones used in the holdups.

    Additionally, several victims were able to identify Rodriguez as the robber.

