Prep Roundup: Lady Vols find early success at River Valley Shootout

KINGMAN – Sometimes all it takes is one win for a team to get it rolling.

That was the case for the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team Friday at the River Valley Shootout. The Lady Vols dropped their opening contest to Brantford Academy, but rallied back for three straight wins.

Lee Williams’ defensive pressure paid dividends in a 39-21 victory over Pahrump. Lia Lucero led the Lady Vols with 10 points, while Liberty Cronk chipped in nine.

The next contest wasn’t as easy. Lee Williams had to sink its baskets at the charity stripe late in a 34-29 win over Lake Havasu. Cronk led all scorers with 13 points.

Unfortunately, senior captain Kaylee Bond sprained her ankle in the game and head coach Jerry Arave said her status is day-to-day.

The Lady Vols poured it on during the final contest of the day, a 44-10 blowout of Laughlin. Hayle Davis scored a game-high 11 points and Savannah Jimenez added 10 points.

Kingman 45, Kingman Academy 30

At River Valley Shootout, it may not have counted toward the standings, but the Kingman High School girls basketball team held off new 3A West Region foe Kingman Academy on Friday by a score of 45-30.

The Lady Bulldogs finished the opening day of tournament action at 3-0-1.

In addition to the win over the Lady Tigers, Kingman High defeated Chino Valley 50-34 and Mohave Accelerated 49-38. The other result was a 45-45 tie with Mohave.